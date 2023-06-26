City of Madison to receive $38 million for public transportation, clean energy

Madison Metro set to expand service to Sun Prairie starting June 11.
Madison Metro set to expand service to Sun Prairie starting June 11.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly $38 million in federal funds will go toward supporting transportation and clean energy projects in the City of Madison.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) explained Monday that the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program awarded funds to Madison. City of Madison will use the funds to renovate bus maintenance facilities, to replace roofs and to install solar panels on Madison Metro buildings. It will also buy electric buses.

“This is a great example of our economic, equity and climate goals working together through investments in public transportation,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said. “I’m grateful for the strong partners we have at the federal level who understand how important it is to invest in local communities.”

Sen. Baldwin added that the FTA grant program received increased funding this year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

Paul Huffman poses with 2 residents of Blatna on the day the allies liberated Europe
15 Flashback: The Woman in the Picture
Officials urge firework safety ahead of 4th of July festivities
15 Flashback: The Woman in the Picture
Halfway to the Holidays: Drought affects Christmas trees at Wisconsin farm - clipped version