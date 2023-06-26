City of Madison to receive $38 million for public transportation, clean energy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly $38 million in federal funds will go toward supporting transportation and clean energy projects in the City of Madison.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) explained Monday that the Federal Transit Administration’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program awarded funds to Madison. City of Madison will use the funds to renovate bus maintenance facilities, to replace roofs and to install solar panels on Madison Metro buildings. It will also buy electric buses.

“This is a great example of our economic, equity and climate goals working together through investments in public transportation,” Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway said. “I’m grateful for the strong partners we have at the federal level who understand how important it is to invest in local communities.”

Sen. Baldwin added that the FTA grant program received increased funding this year under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

