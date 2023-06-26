Dane Co. DA: Badgers wide receiver receives deferred prosecution

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver arrested during this year’s Mifflin Street block party will not face immediate charges, the Dane County District Attorney’s Office stated Monday.

Markus Allen was referred to the Deferred Prosecution Unit as a “pre-charge” referral, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne explained. Allen will not be charged if he completes a deferred agreement.

Allen was arrested in April at the Mifflin Street block party, an end-of-year celebration for University of Wisconsin- Madison students.

According to Victim Information Notification Everyday (VINE), a system that offers information about offenders in U.S. jails and prisons, Allen was arrested for a weapons offense and was released on bond. UW Athletics said it was aware of the situation and gathering more information.

Allen announced Friday in a tweet that he would be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility. In a separate post, he said the charges against him had been dropped.

