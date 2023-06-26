Explore Madison lakes with sailing this season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -As summer heats up and you take to the lakes this season, it may be time to give sailing a try.

Madison is a city surrounded by lakes and since 1939 the Hoofer Sailing Club has been a guide for everyone from beginners to advanced sailors to learn and teach.

The club’s youth program has camp courses running all summer long for youth ages 10 to 17 in windsurfing and sailing. Members can also learn the basics on topics including boating and maintenance.

If your camper is 14-years-old or older and interested in being a Volunteer Youth Assistant, they can apply here: Youth Assistant Volunteering Position

Summer camps offered this summer include beginner windsurfing, beginner sailing and advanced sailing. To check out the courses, see here.

Hoofer Sailing Club also works regularly with Special Olympics Wisconsin and individually with many people from around the community. Regardless of physical or cognitive need the club can provide learning experiences on the water.

HSC is made up of both student-led and community member instruction. Maintain a fleet of boats for recreational and competitive sailing. Membership includes unlimited lessons and boat usage. Their fleet, one of the largest in the nation, includes more than 120 different sailboats and sailboards made up of 15 types of crafts.

Check the lessons page for available lessons. New lessons for the following week are posted on Thursdays at 9 p.m. Still have questions, please contact the Vice-Commodore at vc@hoofersailing.org.

