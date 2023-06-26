Family holds search for missing 13-year-old Sauk Co. teen

By Tyler Peters
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been nearly two weeks since a 13-year-old teen from Reedsburg went missing. Now, James Yoblonski’s family is ramping up search efforts to find him.

Yoblonski’s father, William, went to Facebook yesterday asking for the community’s help in finding his son who’s been missing since June 12. The search was conducted Sunday morning.

James’ great-great aunt and uncle, Mary and Andy Wegner, said the family is grateful for the outpouring of community support.

“It’s impressive,” Andy said. “We have a fair number of people out here, and it’s so good to see.”

The search, spearheaded by James’ father, took place near the area of Devil’s lake in Baraboo. It’s the same area that’s been searched by law enforcement from Sauk and Columbia counties.

Mary said Sunday wasn’t her first time searching for a missing loved one.

“Thirty years ago, actually, my daughter disappeared up in the Menasha area,” Mary said. “At that time, I was so grief stricken. I wasn’t allowed to search or anything. So for me, it’s kind of a longing I’ve always had is to be able to help look.”

But each day that goes by grows the feeling of uncertainty.

“(James) could be anywhere,” Mary said. “He could be hurt. He could, you know, anything. Your mind just kind of jumps from one scenario to another. Just hope we find some evidence or some closure to this whole thing.”

Anyone with information on Yoblonski’s possible location is encouraged to call the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office at 608-355-4495.

