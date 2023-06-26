Fond du Lac boy, 7, dies after being hit by car

David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A boy who was struck by a car in Fond du Lac last week died over the weekend.

According to a message from Police Chief Aaron Goldstein, 7-year-old David Custance passed away on Sunday, two days after the crash. Chief Goldstein said David recently finished first grade at Pier Elementary School and expressed “deep sadness” in the written statement provided to the media.

The Fond du Lac School District will have counselors available to assist any students needing help processing this tragedy from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at Pier Elementary School.

“Please join the FDLPD and the Fond du Lac School District in keeping David’s family and friends in your thoughts during this most difficult time”, the statement further reads.

On Friday, June 23, 2023, at approximately 6:21 p.m., the City of Fond du Lac Police Department along with the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the 500 block of E. Pioneer Road for a report of a child who was struck by a vehicle.

According to a statement released by the Fond du Lac Police Department (FDLPD), officers believe that the boy was crossing E. Pioneer Road when he was hit by a vehicle going west on Pioneer Road. A 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident was operating the vehicle.

David was transported to Children’s Hospital-Milwaukee by Theda Star Medical Helicopter with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t hurt.

The investigation into this incident remains active.

