Madison man smashes through porch on his way to OWI arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A driver tried fleeing the scene but did not make it far before plowing through the porch of a Madison home, the city’s police department reported Monday morning.

A picture released by the Madison Police Dept. showed the front half of a minivan stretched from the sidewalk to the home. The fence had been shoved up to near the front door and wooden planks were crunched between it and the fence.

In a separate statement, the Madison Fire Dept. noted the collision also took out the support columns for the second story balcony and partially collapsed the foundation. MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team stabilized the damaged porch as well as the basement.

According to police, officers were first alerted to the driver around 12:30 p.m. when he was reported to be on Blair Street. He tried driving away, MPD continued, but crashed into a multi-unit house on E. Washington Ave.

Neither the driver nor anyone in the home were injured by the collision. The fire dept. added the people who live there are not allowed to stay there right now because the main emergency exit was damaged.

The Madison man who was behind the wheel of the minivan was taken into custody for his fourth-offense OWI and resisting or obstructing.

