Madison man smashes through porch on his way to OWI arrest

A Madison man was arrested after his minivan crashed through the fence of a home on S, Blair...
A Madison man was arrested after his minivan crashed through the fence of a home on S, Blair St., on June 26, 2023, the Madison Police Department reported.(Madison Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A driver tried fleeing the scene but did not make it far before plowing through the porch of a Madison home, the city’s police department reported Monday morning.

A picture released by the Madison Police Dept. showed the front half of a minivan stretched from the sidewalk to the home. The fence had been shoved up to near the front door and wooden planks were crunched between it and the fence.

In a separate statement, the Madison Fire Dept. noted the collision also took out the support columns for the second story balcony and partially collapsed the foundation. MFD’s Heavy Urban Rescue Team stabilized the damaged porch as well as the basement.

According to police, officers were first alerted to the driver around 12:30 p.m. when he was reported to be on Blair Street. He tried driving away, MPD continued, but crashed into a multi-unit house on E. Washington Ave.

Neither the driver nor anyone in the home were injured by the collision. The fire dept. added the people who live there are not allowed to stay there right now because the main emergency exit was damaged.

The Madison man who was behind the wheel of the minivan was taken into custody for his fourth-offense OWI and resisting or obstructing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
19 y.o. dies after buggy is “demolished” by semi in Lafayette Co.
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan

Latest News

The Beloit Police Dept. posted a picture of a charred field following a fire attributed to...
Beloit police warn fireworks especially danger right now
A Bloomington man is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a collision that...
Prairie du Chien woman killed in crash; husband, granddaughters critically hurt
David Custance, 7, died from injuries from a crash in June 2023
Fond du Lac boy, 7, dies after being hit by car
American Girl fans from around the world attend final MCM benefit sale