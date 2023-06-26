Madison native Jerry Kelly ready for U.S. Senior Open, chance to play alongside Steve Stricker

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - For PGA golfer Jerry Kelly, there isn’t much he’d enjoy more than a U.S. Senior Open victory in the Badger state. But that won’t come without tough competition.

“I think, Wisconsin fans, with everybody at this tournament, is gonna really see the depth of this tour,” said Kelly. “They put on quite a ball striking show, they’re still bombing it out there 300 yards no problem. I’m not.”

One tough competitor, in particular, being fellow Madison native Steve Stricker. A player which Kelly admires on and off the greens.

“It’s like playing against your brother,” said Kelly. “You want to beat him so bad and he’s on such a tear right now. He’s playing so well that I don’t want him to drop off. I really want to get my game up to that level so I can compete.”

In order for Kelly to stand out, the 34-year veteran says he’ll need to take things one step at a time.

“My key is to get it in the fairway, my iron game and my putting, my short game I can compete against them,” said Kelly. “But I’ve got to do my first job which is get it in the fairway.”

While Kelly prepares for the championship, he remains confident in the course he’ll look to master.

“This was a complex back in the day, but they’ve definitely outdone themselves in the way they’ve redone it,” said Kelly. “I heard it’s been redone twice, it looks like it’s been here forever and it is a beautiful track.”

Kelly says as long as he stays disciplined, his clubs and mind will only follow along. Practice rounds for the championship begin Tuesday, before the main event kicks off on Thursday. For more information, click here.

