More rain chances to come this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The weather-maker that brought us rain Saturday night is now positioned just to our east. It has weakened significantly but it will still have an impact on our weather locally today.

As this system continues to move out, a few spotty showers will be possible throughout the day today. Many locations will stay completely dry but don’t be surprised if a quick shower pops up. Skies will be mainly cloudy, with a few more peeks of sun appearing later in the day as clouds slowly clear from west to east. Highs will be in the mid and lower 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest.

Skies will clear overnight as high pressure moves its way into the region on Tuesday. We’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the north up to 15 mph.

High pressure will keep skies clear on Wednesday, with an approaching system bringing more rain chances Wednesday night. Scattered showers look possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with another round possible Thursday to Friday. With the rain, humidity levels will be higher on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain in the mid and lower 80s through the rest of the week.

