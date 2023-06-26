Officials urge firework safety ahead of 4th of July festivities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police and fire departments are getting ahead of the holiday with early warnings about firework safety.

The Beloit Police Department posted on its Facebook page Sunday, asking people to use caution and consider the dry conditions when lighting fireworks after a dry June despite the rain to close the month. The Madison Fire Department Fire Marshal Bill Sullivan says for them; structure fires are even more of a concern heading into the holiday.

“Our real concern is the neighboring buildings and structures and where those things are going to land, and then the property damage and the risk of life is much more significant than it is starting somebody’s law on fire,” said Sullivan

Sullivan says the rain to close June may help some areas while others remain bone dry, but in the Madison area, homes can be impacted by careless firework use, rain or shine.

“You don’t always control where they’re gonna go and come down,” said Sullivan. “Anywhere from landing on roofs and landing in leaf debris in people’s gutters and on the valleys of the roofs as well as lodging in the siding of homes.”

He says in the Madison area, Sparklers and Snaps are allowed, but the majority of fireworks are illegal. He asks people to leave the big stuff to the professionals and just attend an area fireworks show.

