‘Once in a lifetime moment’: Lila Szyryj reflects on moment she was crowned Miss Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The newly crowned Miss Wisconsin is taking in every moment.

Miss Wisconsin Lila Szyryj explained that in the moments before the winner was announced, she was very at peace with whatever the result would be and said it was an honor to stand up there with runner up, Miss Rock River Valley Mandi Genord. Once Szyryj heard her name called, it was surreal.

“It was really incredible, really a once in a lifetime moment,” Szyryj said.

She also explained her community service initiative, which is “Breaking Down Breaking News.” Szyryj said she wants to promote media literacy for youth who are growing up with digital media all around them, who may not be receiving education on misinformation or media sourcing.

The 21-year-old received $12,500 in scholarships along with other gifts and awards. Szyryj won preliminary talent and evening wear award honors, earning an additional $750 in scholarships. Szyryj performed a classical piano solo, “Revolutionary Etude” by Chopin.

Szyryj serves as an associate producer at NBC15 and was awarded a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2022. She is the first Chinese American woman to win the title.

She will have the opportunity to compete for the title of Miss America 2024.

