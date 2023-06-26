Prairie du Chien woman killed in crash; husband, granddaughters critically hurt

A Bloomington man is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after a collision that killed a 73-year-old woman and left her husband and daughters suffering from critical injuries, the Grant Co. Sheriff's Office reported.(Arizona's Family)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WMTV) – A driver was “heavily under the influence of alcohol and marijuana” at the time of a crash that killed a Prairie du Chien woman and critically injured her husband and two young granddaughters, according to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who was identified as Benjamin Steiger, was heading east on Highway 18, near Hicklin Hollow Road, on Sunday evening when his Dodge 1500 pickup crossed the centerline and hit an oncoming Toyota RAV4, the Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning.

Seventy-three-year-old Cheryl Mader, who had been a passenger in the RAV4, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband Dale Klemme, who had been driving the SUV and their grandchildren, ages 5 and 7, suffered critical injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Steiger, 57, had minor injuries following the wreck and was not transported, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

He has since been booked into the Grant Co. jail on counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing injury while operating under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The crash remains under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office added.

