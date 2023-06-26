Wildwood Zoo announces passing of Ruby the mountain goat

Ruby the Goat
Ruby the Goat(Wildwood Zoo/City of Marshfield)
By Sean White
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department has announced the passing of the four-year-old female mountain goat “Ruby” at Wildwood Zoo.

The results of her necropsy showed a ruptured uterus that was undetectable and unpreventable.

Several weeks ago, Ruby required veterinary intervention to help her deliver a stillborn kid. After multiple follow-up visits from the vet and daily treatments from the zookeepers, zoo staff believed her to be fully recovered.

Ruby was transferred to Wildwood Zoo in 2019 through a partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

City and zoo officials stated that Ruby was a favorite here at the zoo with her sassy, social, and curious nature, and will be greatly missed.

Hemlock, the young male mountain goat who joined Ruby in 2022, is doing well but is a bit unsettled. Wildwood Zoo staff are working with a mountain goat coordinator to determine the best course of action for Hemlock but the goal is to reunite him with a herd.

