Wisconsin prepares for record-breaking travel expected through holiday weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Prepare for a busy weekend in the Badger State as the American Automobile Association anticipates a record-breaking number of travelers through the holiday weekend.

According to AAA, more than 1.135 million residents in Wisconsin will take at least one trip and travel over 50 miles between Friday and Tuesday, July 4.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” Vice President of Travel of AAA Debbie Haas explained. “So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the weekend on the roads and the afternoon and early evening will tend to be the busiest time of the day.

More than one million in Wisconsin are forecasted to take a road trip – over 31,000 more than last year.

Nationally, AAA predicts 43.2 million Americans, nearly 85% of all travelers, will take a road trip to their destinations. That’s a little over one million more people on the road compared to last year.

Here are some summer travel trends and tips for the summer: (AAA wording)

- AAA Travel Tip: Apply for TSA Precheck to avoid long security lines at packed airports.

- AAA Travel Tip: Need a passport fast? RushMyPassport provides expedited services and discounts for AAA members. This past May, they handled more than 1,100 applications from AAA members, compared to just 73 applications in May of last year.

- AAA Travel Tip: Prepay for your rental car to be eligible for added savings and the confidence that the car of your choice will be waiting for you as planned. If you’re planning to drive abroad, keep in mind some countries require International Driving Permits. AAA is one of only two private entities in the U.S. authorized by the State Department to issue IDPs. This year, AAA reports demand for IDPs is double what it was in 2022.

- AAA Travel Tip: Protect your investment with travel insurance. AAA data shows demand for travel insurance is up more than 100% over last year, as more travelers now see the need to prepare for the unexpected.

Wisconsin Independence Day Travel Volumes: Total Auto Air Other 2023 Forecast 1,135,412 1,019,797 45,006 70,610 2022 1,086,728 (+4.5%) 988,608 (+3.2%) 41,440 (+8.6%) 56,680 (+24.6%) 2019 1,064,889 (+6.6%) 940,254 (+8.5%) 44,672 (+1%) 79,963 (-12%)

National Independence Day Travel Volumes: Total Auto Air Other 2023 Forecast 50.7 million 43.2 million 4.2 million 3.4 million 2022 48.7 million 42.2 million 3.7 million 2.7 million 2019 49 million 41.5 million 3.5 million 3.5 million

