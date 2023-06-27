Children taken from Florida found alone in a Milwaukee park

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two people are in custody after police say they took two young children out of Bay County, Fla., without their mother’s knowledge.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Adalyn Jean Burkett, 18, of Callaway, Fla., and Marquan L. Edwards, 22, from Milwaukee, for taking the children and their mother’s vehicle.

BCSO Officials said on Saturday, June 24, they got a call from the children’s mother reporting that her two kids had been taken out of the state by a woman she believed was a friend. The woman had also taken the mother’s vehicle.

The mother told law enforcement that she was with the suspect, Burkett, the previous night in Callaway. The mother reported that Burkett was supposed to babysit her children overnight. The mother also allowed Burkett to use her vehicle overnight, with the agreement it would be returned Saturday morning.

The mother said when she contacted Burkett, she learned that she was no longer in Bay County and had left the state in her vehicle with both kids.

BCSO Criminal Investigations was notified, and they immediately began efforts to locate the children. They learned Burkett was accompanied by Edwards.

Investigators said the pair traveled from Panama City, Fla., to Milwaukee with the children overnight.

On June 24, an arrest warrant was obtained for Burkett for interference with child custody and grand theft of an automobile. The information was sent to the Milwaukee Police Department that the children and two suspects were in their city.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for DeKarsen Middleton, 2, and Delyla Middleton, 1, this past Sunday, June 25.

When Burkett and Edwards found out about the alert they dropped the children off alone in a public park in Milwaukee.

The children were later found by Milwaukee PD and taken to the police station. The U.S. Marshal Service in the Milwaukee area was notified of the investigation and provided additional information on Edwards. An arrest warrant for the principal to interfere with child custody was obtained on June 25th.

Officials said on June 26, members of the U.S. Marshal Service located and arrested Burkett and Edwards at a residence in Milwaukee on the warrants obtained in the BCSO investigation.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating the defendants for leaving the children alone in the park Sunday evening.

