Concerts on the Square season opener postponed over poor air quality

Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
Concerts on the Square returning to Madison this summer
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those wishing to see the first Concerts on the Square of the season will have to wait a little bit longer due to poor air quality.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra explained in a Facebook post that poor air quality conditions in the area have prompted organizers to push the show back to Thursday. The concert will be held at 7 p.m.

WCO said the delay will ensure the safety of its staff, musicians and all attendees.

Concerts on the Square is celebrating its 40th season, and six concerts will be held at Capitol Square between June and August.

The state Department of Natural Resources issued an advisory for the next couple of days as air quality across Wisconsin continued to worsen Tuesday.

The greatest concern over the health impacts for people in Wisconsin runs from now through noon on Wednesday; however, the advisory will stay in effect for 24 hours after that because conditions may change rapidly, DNR explained, adding that conditions can be monitored using its air quality monitoring data map.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

arrest
Two suspects accused of reckless homicide in Green Co. man’s death
Wisconsin capital building
Republican leaders say no more money for University of Wisconsin or school safety office
Wisconsin Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe attended a town hall organized by Rep. Ron...
Battleground Wisconsin’s top elections official up for reappointment vote amid GOP calls to resign
First Alert: Dangers of wildfire smoke as air quality remains unhealthy