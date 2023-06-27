Concerts on the Square season opener postponed over poor air quality

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Those wishing to see the first Concerts on the Square of the season will have to wait a little bit longer due to poor air quality.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra explained in a Facebook post that poor air quality conditions in the area have prompted organizers to push the show back to Thursday. The concert will be held at 7 p.m.

WCO said the delay will ensure the safety of its staff, musicians and all attendees.

Concerts on the Square is celebrating its 40th season, and six concerts will be held at Capitol Square between June and August.

The state Department of Natural Resources issued an advisory for the next couple of days as air quality across Wisconsin continued to worsen Tuesday.

The greatest concern over the health impacts for people in Wisconsin runs from now through noon on Wednesday; however, the advisory will stay in effect for 24 hours after that because conditions may change rapidly, DNR explained, adding that conditions can be monitored using its air quality monitoring data map.

