Dangerous Air Quality Continues

Limit Time Outdoors
Poor Air Quality
Poor Air Quality(WMTV Made)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Air Quality Alert Through Thursday
  • Warming Temperatures
  • Daily Storm Chances
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Major air quality concerns as we move through the next 24 hours. Everyone should limit their time outdoors and those with health concerns should only venture outside for an emergency. These pollution levels are unprecedented for our region and include some of the worse air quality in the entire world. There is not expected to be a significant improvement until Thursday. This will also come with our next chance of much-needed rainfall.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

Clear skies tonight, but hazy and smoky conditions. Very poor air quality. Light southeasterly winds of 3-5 mph. Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy Wednesday with isolated afternoon and evening showers or storms. Smokey skies and poor air quality remain. highs into the lower 80s. Lingering showers Wednesday night with lows into the lower 60s. Temperatures push 90 on Thursday with spotty afternoon storm chances.

Looking Ahead...

The forecast will be on repeat for the end of the week and weekend. Daily chances of storms and highs well into the 80s. Not everyone will see rain daily, but those who do can expect some heavier storms. An early look towards the 4th of July includes more of the same.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Air quality alert for all of Wisconsin through Thursday.
First Alert Day: Unhealthy air quality
Dense wildfire smoke next two days
Comfortable temperatures today with a few spotty showers.
More rain chances to come this week
More rain chances to come this week