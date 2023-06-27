Dangerous Air Quality Continues

Air Quality Alert Through Thursday

Warming Temperatures

Daily Storm Chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Major air quality concerns as we move through the next 24 hours. Everyone should limit their time outdoors and those with health concerns should only venture outside for an emergency. These pollution levels are unprecedented for our region and include some of the worse air quality in the entire world. There is not expected to be a significant improvement until Thursday. This will also come with our next chance of much-needed rainfall.

What’s Coming Up...

Clear skies tonight, but hazy and smoky conditions. Very poor air quality. Light southeasterly winds of 3-5 mph. Mostly sunny, becoming partly cloudy Wednesday with isolated afternoon and evening showers or storms. Smokey skies and poor air quality remain. highs into the lower 80s. Lingering showers Wednesday night with lows into the lower 60s. Temperatures push 90 on Thursday with spotty afternoon storm chances.

Looking Ahead...

The forecast will be on repeat for the end of the week and weekend. Daily chances of storms and highs well into the 80s. Not everyone will see rain daily, but those who do can expect some heavier storms. An early look towards the 4th of July includes more of the same.

