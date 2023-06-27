Dangers of wildfire smoke as air quality remains unhealthy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve seen a lot of hazy skies and air quality alerts from Canadian wildfire smoke over the past months. You’ve heard the First Alert Weather team encouraging you to stay inside if the air quality is especially bad, but why is it so dangerous to breathe these particles?

Smoke is made up of tiny particles called PM2.5 which is particulate matter 2.5 microns (0.0025 millimeters) in diameter or smaller.

To put that size in perspective, most raindrops are around 5 microns in diameter, and a strand of hair is about 60 microns wide. The minuscule size of these particles makes it easier for them to make it deeper into your lungs than say, dust particles.

Wildfire smoke is made up of tiny particulate matter that's composed of harmful chemical compounds. (WMTV)

“[The particles] can cause inflammation that can cause damage to the airways, some of which may not be reversible so the short answer to that question is that yes, people can have some permanent changes, the best thing to do is try and limit your exposure to the trigger,” UW Health Allergist Mark Moss explained.

PM2.5 from wildfires is composed of different chemical compounds like carbon, phosphorus, silicon, and magnesium that solidify into solid molecules.

When these molecules settle into your lungs, your body has a very hard time removing them. Inhaling too many of these particles can lead to long-term health effects.

