Dense wildfire smoke next two days

Air will be unhealthy at times
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
  • Air quality alert through Thursday
  • Small rain chances Wednesday
  • More late week rain
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dense smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is being brought into the midwest by northerly winds. As long as our winds continue to pull out of the north, we’ll continue to see dense smoke in the state. An air quality alert will be in place through Thursday, which is when we’ll begin to see smoke clear and air quality improve.

Until then, try to limit the amount of time you’re spending outside if you can especially tasks that exert yourself. Those who have pre-existing conditions should be especially cautious.

Skies will remain smoky but mostly cloud-free today. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s this afternoon with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph.

A few more clouds in addition to the smoke on Wednesday. A system will be passing to our north, which could spark a few showers in the morning and another round possibly later in the evening. Highs will still be in the lower 80s with winds beginning to shift out of the south.

Small rain chances remain in the forecast on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday are looking like our best substantial rain chances at this point.

Temperatures will be warmer to end the workweek, with highs in the mid and upper 80s. We’ll likely stay above average through the start of next week.

