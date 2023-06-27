DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – As air quality across Wisconsin continues to worsen on Tuesday, the Dept. of Natural Resources issued an advisory for the next couple days and the agency is warning people to protect themselves from the smoky skies blowing in from Canada.

The greatest concern over the health impacts for people in Wisconsin runs from now through noon on Wednesday; however, the advisory will stay in effect for 24 hours after that because conditions may change rapidly, DNR explained, adding that conditions can be monitored using its air quality monitoring data map.

NBC15 News meteorologists issued a First Alert Day for Tuesday and are tracking the smoky air as it passes. They will be posting regular updates as it blows through online and in the weather app.

The agency along with state health officials are urging everyone to limit how much they do outside during that time and to watch for symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath. Older individuals, those living with heart or lung disease, and people who are pregnant may want to consider staying inside altogether, DNR continued. People who typically work outside may want to see if they can take care of indoor work during that time, as well.

Please be aware of air quality issues affecting areas across our state. @WDNR and @DHSWI are recommending folks keep outdoor activities light and short.



Take good care of yourselves and each other. https://t.co/tuF9peSHmZ — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 27, 2023

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers echoed their statement late Tuesday morning, retweeting DNR’s post about the multi-day advisory and cautioning people to limit what they do outside and to “take good care of yourselves and each other.”

Even people inside should take some steps to keep the unhealthy air out. Some suggestions from DNR include:

Closing windows and doors

Running the A/C on recirculate

Using an air purifier

For those times when heading outside, state officials offered the following tips:

Check air quality conditions before leaving the house and throughout the day

Avoid or limiting exercising outdoors

Consider wearing an N-95 mask, especially if outdoors for an extended period of time.

People can sign up for text or email alerts from the DNR or download the WisconsinAQM app to keep tabs on air quality.

