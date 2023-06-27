Education, law enforcement officials continue push for Office of School Safety funding

National school safety advocates today are urging Wisconsin legislators to reverse the Joint Committee on Finance refusal to fund the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety (OSS) to ensure the office can continue it’s current, lifesaving operations to keep Wisconsin kids safe.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Education leaders are making a new push Monday for additional funding for school safety in Wisconsin.

Attorney General Josh Kaul joined law enforcement and Wisconsin school leaders Monday to call on legislators to fund the Office of School Safety. National leaders in school safety advocacy are also joining the push.

This comes after the Joint Finance Committee turned down a request for the Office of School Safety to receive additional state funding to replace federal funding given during the COVID-19 pandemic. Office of School Safety Director Trish Kilipin said the agency has received support since the vote.

“Prioritizing saving money over the safety of our children is simply wrong,” Kilpin said. “Our children deserve to have safe schools and we need to make sure that that happen.”

Republican leaders say their plan would keep state funding at current levels so the office can perform its core functions. They say the Legislature can’t backfill an expansion that took place using one-time federal money.

The OSS was created in 2018 following the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The agency provides training on crisis prevention and response, developed critical incident response teams, and launched the Speak Up, Speak Out Resource Center to provide people with a 24-hour tip line to submit concerns.

