Fourth of July crackdown coming for boaters, Sheriff’s Office warns

Law enforcement officers are gearing up to increase enforcement in order to prevent tragedies that can occur when boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As we approach Fourth of July weekend, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is bringing awareness and ramping up surveillance for those celebrating on the water.

Operation Dry Water is a national awareness and enforcement campaign with the Dane County Sheriff Marine and Trail Enforcement to reduce the number of alcohol and drug related incidents and fatalities while boating.

Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in recreational boating fatalities, according to Dane County authorities. Deputies will be alert for those in violation of boating under the influence. Blood alcohol content while boating is the same as drivers – anything above .08 is against federal and state law.

Boaters are also reminded to: (Dane County Sheriff’s Office wording)

  • Ensure there are enough/proper life jackets for everyone on board.
  • Have a type 4 throwable floatation device readily accessible.
  • Check the boat’s battery and lighting.
  • Have a fire extinguisher on board.
  • Make sure the registration is current and properly displayed.

