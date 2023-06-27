Janesville police investigate “deplorable living conditions,” suspect arrested

(FILE) The Janesville Police Dept. arrested a suspect after finding "deplorable living...
(FILE) The Janesville Police Dept. arrested a suspect after finding "deplorable living conditions" when conducting a child welfare check on Sunday, June 25, 2023.(WIFR)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Officers found “deplorable living conditions” at a Janesville home Sunday when they arrived to check on the welfare of children there.

Members of the Janesville Police Department went to the house, which is in the 2000 block of Hermitage Lane, around 8:30 p.m. that night as part of their investigation. When they got there, a man who was allegedly violating a restraining order was hiding in the bathroom, the Janesville Police Department report stated.

When an officer tried to take him into custody, a “violent struggle” broke out and the suspect assaulted the officer before taking off, the JPD statement continued. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police caught up with the suspect, who was identified as Brandon Diaz, and he was arrested for allegedly violating the domestic abuse injunction along with counts of substantial battery, resisting arrest, battery to law enforcement, escape, and multiple allegations of bail jumping.

Brandon Diaz
Brandon Diaz(Janesville Police Dept.)

In its statement, the police department noted the suspect had been arrested by its officers four other times in connection with domestic incidents in the past 18 months, including two instances in February of this year.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

An investigation into a suspicious package at a DNR building forced the evacuation of the first...
Suspicious package reported at DNR building in Madison
Wildfire smoke is made up of tiny particulate matter that's composed of harmful chemical...
First Alert: Dangers of wildfire smoke as air quality remains unhealthy
Why air quality is so bad in southern Wisconsin right now
Two in custody after taking children from Bay County to Wisconsin
Children taken from Florida found alone in a Milwaukee park