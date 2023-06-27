Maple Tree Supper Club reopens following fire last fall

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) -Nearly nine months after a McFarland supper club shuttered as a result of a significant fire that broke out, the restaurant is back on its feet.

Maple Tree Supper Club will officially re-open Tuesday to patrons for dinner service marked by a grand re-opening event.

The restaurant temporarily closed in October 2022 after a fire that started in the kitchen, caused major damage to the kitchen, dining room and roof. Management at the time did know have a timeframe for re-opening.

Customers were inside the building at the time the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported. Damage estimates surpassed $1 million according to co-owner Justin Couey.

The family-owned restaurant has been operating since 1985 and is back open Tuesday through Saturday beginning at 4:00 p.m.

