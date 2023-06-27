Middleton-Cross Plains School District on the hunt for bus drivers

MIDDLETON-CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Middleton-Cross Plains School District are looking to hire bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

They are one of three districts in Dane County that has in-house transportation. This past school year there were delays getting kids to school. As the school year approaches there are drivers retiring and some transferring to other places. With the help of the community the district hopes to keep the wheels turning all year long.

Riding past the summer and heading into a new school year, a Middleton-Cross Plains School District bus driver reflects on a moment in his child’s life -- that sparked his career change.

“One of my daughters goes to daycare very near to here and they weren’t able to go on one of their field trips because of the bus driver shortage,” Kristian Hostettler said. “I decided that I wasn’t going to let that stand. I gave up a career in criminal justice, got my CDL, and now I drive a bus.”

The district is seeking to hire up to eight drivers. Assistant Superintendent of Operations Jerrud Rossing says no experience is needed.

“We’ve increased our pay to starting up $24.00 an hour,” he said. “We offer full training, full paid training, which includes getting your CDL, getting behind the bus.”

No matter the elements, drivers have access to an in house car wash, oil change station and more.

“All of our buses are in house and so inside of the building, which means that in the dead of winter, you’re not scraping windows or anything like that,” Rossing said. “The other part is we’re really proud of having our bus drivers be part of our family and not a contracted out service.”

Hostettler says his best part of the day is see the smiling faces climb aboard.

“Driving with a bus full of children behind you can seem daunting, but most of them are pretty well behaved and you just get them to where they need to go safely,” Hostettler said. “That’s all that really matters.”

The district will host a virtual meeting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

