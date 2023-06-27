MPD: Burglary suspect jumped out apartment window

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man jumped out of an apartment window Monday afternoon in an attempt to avoid being arrested for burglary, police reported.

Officers observed two people rummaging through an apartment around 2:30 p.m. Monday on the 1200 block of E. Mifflin Street. Police took a 44-year-old woman into custody, but a 45-year-old man leapt out of the window and ran away.

Madison Police Dept. later arrested the man in a backyard near the apartment unit. He faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling, criminal damage to property, resisting and bail jumping.

The 44-year-old woman is accused of burglary, criminal trespass to a dwelling and bail jumping.

