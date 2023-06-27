Suspicious package reported at DNR building in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Bomb Squad was called Tuesday morning to a Dept. of Natural Resources building after receiving word about a suspicious package in the area.

Capitol Police responded to the State Natural Resources Building (GEF 2), in the 100 block of Webster Street, a Dane Co. dispatcher confirmed. They arrived in the 7 a.m. hour, which would be shortly before many people who worked there started their day.

The bomb squad was asked to come and assess the situation. They will also determine how much of the area may need to be evacuated beyond the building’s first floor and the sidewalk in front of it.

A Madison Police Department officer reported there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a breaking news story. NBC15 News will provide updates as information becomes available.

CONFIRMED: first floor of the building has been evacuated — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) June 27, 2023

