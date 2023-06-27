Two suspects accused of reckless homicide in Green Co. man’s death

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two men are accused of reckless homicide in the death of a Green Co. man earlier this month, the sheriff’s office reported Tuesday.

First responders responded to a medical emergency just before 4 p.m. Thursday, June 1, to a home on 6th Street in the Village of Albany. Officials attempted to save a 37-year-old Albany man’s life, but said he was unable to be revived. The Green County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office noted a woman also collapsed while first responders were at the home. She was later revived and taken to an area hospital. She has since been released.

Deputies determined opioid use was a contributing factor in the incident, leading them to investigate where the drugs came from.

Just over three weeks later, on June 23, the Green Co. Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant to a home on the 600 block of 14th Street in Brodhead. Authorities arrested two people, one of which faces a charge of reckless homicide.

Shannon Woollums is accused of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances, delivery of controlled substances and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The man was taken to the Green County jail and appeared in court Tuesday. A judge set the 52-year-old’s bond at $50,000, court records show.

The Sheriff’s Office noted the other man allegedly involved with the Albany man’s death was taken into custody over the weekend. Matthew Riese, of Albany, is accused of party to a crime of delivery of controlled substances, party to a crime of second-degree endangering safety and party to a crime of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of controlled substances. The 45-year-old man also appeared in court Tuesday and his bond was set at $50,000, according to court records.

