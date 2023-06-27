UW-Madison scientist predicts an increase in smoky days in the future

A UW–Madison scientist explains how climate change is to blame for the fires and smoke.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A UW-Madison scientist expects to see more hazy days similar to the smoke currently being seen in Madison until Thursday and possibly return in the future.

UW-Madison Environmental Studies Professor Dr. Tracey Holloway said wildfires in Canada typically happen later in the summer, so she believes the recent fires and subsequent smoke is caused by climate change.

”It’s surprising how bad it is,” Dr. Holloway said. “Even as a scientist, knowing wildfires are getting worse and smoke is becoming more common it is surprising to walk out my front door and hardly be able to see down the street.”

Dr. Holloway uses satellite technology to track air quality and according to her research, climate change is to blame for the fires and smoke.

”Our planet is getting warmer, our summers are getting longer, the land is getting drier and one of the consequences to that is more wildfires,” she said. ”That’s what climate change looks like. A slow change in what becomes the new normal.”

She said people in Madison should expect to see smoke more frequently as climate change continues.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Saying goodbye to John Stofflet
NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye
Dane County officials warn of health risks from wildfire smoke
UW Madison scientist predicts an increase in smoky days in the future as a result of climate change