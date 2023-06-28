BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - Unprecedented low air quality conditions in Wisconsin have left many residents with questions about the best ways to keep air circulating at home.

Sun Prairie resident Dave Hart decided to check his furnace filter after three weeks of replacing it.

“I decided to check it this month and I could not believe what I found,” Hart said. “This was the furnace filter from 22 days. This is what they’re supposed to look like. That is black.”

Amidst dangerous air quality conditions, Dane Co. HVAC expert urges indoor circulation (WMTV)

Hart said he has lived in the same home for over 20 years and has never seen a furnace filter accumulate so much, so fast.

“But you know like everybody here, you can feel it when you go outside, so we’re keeping our windows closed and keeping the dog inside, those kinds of things. Be careful.”

Co-Owner of Modern Heating & Cooling Jason Myers said as smoke and haze linger, avoiding bringing in outdoor air inside is essential.

“We don’t recommend turning on exhaust fans or kitchen vents, as they can draw in negative air from the home outside,” Myers said. “If you have a central system, your air conditioner, by all means use it on a continuous fan, keep the air moving. If you have a box fan, ceiling fans help, anything to keep the air moving.”

Myers said there are add-ons that can ensure indoor air quality is the best it can be.

“Check your filter. Upgrade it if you can to a little higher MERV,” Myers said. “Try to stay indoors. But in your homes, certainly keep the air moving, try no to do anything that will bring in outside air.”

