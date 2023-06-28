Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in...
An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

The number of people hurt wasn’t immediately known, but all the injuries were characterized as minor, McGrath said.

Parts of the demolished truck were still on the tracks, while other sections lay near the derailed train cars. The truck’s driver had only minor injuries and it appears he got out before the collision, McGrath said.

The derailed train cars remained upright on a section of track adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders, who were called around 11:20 a.m., McGrath said. A few people were transported to hospitals for evaluation, but he didn’t know how many.

TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said she was gathering information.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

Police: Woman impersonated nurse, disconnected IVs from patients
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
A Delta flight landed without its nose gear Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas...
Delta flight makes emergency landing at airport without nose gear
FILE - Farmland in the Tulare Lake Basin is submerged in water in Corcoran, Calif., April 20,...
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains and scientists say that’s a problem
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land