Dane Co. opens air quality respite centers; will offer masks

The forecasted Air Quality across Wisconsin at 10:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023.
The forecasted Air Quality across Wisconsin at 10:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With air quality in Dane Co. locked in the very unhealthy category, county officials are opening several locations to offer people a chance to escape the smoky air – and to pick up a mask, if they need one.

Four Clean Air Respite Centers have already been set up across the county, with the potential that more may open, the County Executive’s Office announced early Wednesday afternoon. Emergency management officials will be at each respite center to provide masks.

Dane Co. Emergency Management and Public Health Madison & Dane Co., which established these locations, are exploring the possibility of adding more. The current locations are:

CenterAddressNotes
Beth Israel Center1406 Mound Street, MadisonPeople should enter from the parking lot at the back of the building
Bethany United Methodist Church3910 Mineral Point Rd., Madison
Christ presbyterian Church944 E. Gorham Street, Madison1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday
Midvale Lutheran4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison

