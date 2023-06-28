Dane Co. opens air quality respite centers; will offer masks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – With air quality in Dane Co. locked in the very unhealthy category, county officials are opening several locations to offer people a chance to escape the smoky air – and to pick up a mask, if they need one.

Four Clean Air Respite Centers have already been set up across the county, with the potential that more may open, the County Executive’s Office announced early Wednesday afternoon. Emergency management officials will be at each respite center to provide masks.

Dane Co. Emergency Management and Public Health Madison & Dane Co., which established these locations, are exploring the possibility of adding more. The current locations are:

Center Address Notes Beth Israel Center 1406 Mound Street, Madison People should enter from the parking lot at the back of the building Bethany United Methodist Church 3910 Mineral Point Rd., Madison Christ presbyterian Church 944 E. Gorham Street, Madison 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday Midvale Lutheran 4329 Tokay Blvd., Madison

Air Quality Update: We’re waking up to “very unhealthy” air quality, due to wildfire smoke from Canada. It is recommended to avoid intense physical activity outdoors and reschedule or move activity indoors.



