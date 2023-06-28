Dangerous Air Quality & Storm Potential

Air Quality Improves Late Week

Daily Storm Chances

Above Normal Temperatures

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An NBC15 First Alert Weather Day remains in place as we head into tonight...

Unprecedented air quality concerns remain across southern Wisconsin as levels teeter between Very Unhealthy and Hazardous. These levels are unheard of for southern Wisconsin and should be taken seriously. Healthy people will want to limit outdoor activities to the absolute minimum and those with any kind of health issues should remain indoors unless it is an absolute emergency. We will start to see a slow improvement on Thursday and more so as we head into Friday. Even so, the Air Quality Advisory will be in place as we move through the end of the week.

What’s Coming Up...

The other concern will be the active pattern that we move into starting tonight. We will enter into a daily chance of storms across southern Wisconsin. While we are confident in daily rounds of storms, timing and location can be tricky in these situations more than a day or two out. It is also a situation where not everyone will see rain daily, but those who do can expect some heavy downpours. This will be helpful for the ongoing drought situation in which we will get an update on Thursday. While no organized severe weather is expected, isolated strong to severe storms are possible daily. Gusty winds would be the main threat, although small hail can’t be ruled out either. The tornado threat would remain very low in this setup.

Looking Ahead...

As for temperatures, above normal conditions will continue. We should be in the lower 80s this time of year and we will widely be in the middle and upper 80s rot around 90 degrees through the extended period. While humidity levels will come up a little bit, they will be very tolerable for this time of year. A look at the 4th of July calls for small rain chances and highs near 90 degrees.

