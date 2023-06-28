Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show

Fireworks generic
Fireworks generic(WILX)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner! Below you can find a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of Independence Day.

July 1:

EventLocationTime
Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus (in Madison)Breese Stevens Field6-10 p.m.
Festival Foods Fireworks Celebration (in Portage)Gunderson Drive9:30 p.m.
Oxford Lions and Oxford Fire Department 4th of July Fireworks DisplayOxford Village Park9-11 p.m.
Sauk Prairie Fire on the RiverSauk Prairie Riverway9:45 p.m.

July 2:

EventLocationTime
Briggsville FireworksJasper’s Sandlotdusk
Pardeeville 4th of JulyChandler Park9 p.m.

July 3:

EventLocationTime
Festival Food Fireworks (in Jefferson)Jefferson County Fair Park9:30-10:30 p.m.
Watertown 4th of July FireworksMain Street9:30 p.m.
Edgerton Lions Fireworks FestivalRacetrack Parkdusk
Mineral Point FireworksN/A9-9:45 p.m.
Grand Geneva Independence Day CelebrationGrand Geneva Resort & Spadusk
Montello FireworksCity Parkdusk

July 4:

EventLocationTime
4th of July Fireworks in Lake MillsSeljan Co. grounds9-10:30 p.m.
4th of July Fireworks an Family Fun at Downtown Wisconsin DellsDowntown Wisconsin Dellsdusk
Columbus 4th of July CelebrationFireman’s Parkdusk
Village of Maple Bluff Fest on the FourthBeach Park9:30 p.m.
Platteville’s 4th of July CelebrationLegion Fielddusk
Waunaboom (in Waunakee)Ripp Park9:45 p.m.
Stoughton’s Fourth of July FireworksCatfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Fairgrounds and Veteran’s Parkdusk
Light up the Lake (in Green Lake)Deacon Mills Parkdusk
Barabooms (in Baraboo)Sauk County Fairgroundsdusk
Pops on the RockRiverside Parkdusk
DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Celebration (in DeForest)Fireman’s Parkdusk
Mauston Fireworks, Parade & Music in the ParkVeteran’s Memorial Parkdusk
Monona Community FestivalWinnequah Park9:20 p.m.
Shorewood Hills 4th of July CelebrationBlackhawk Country Clubdusk
Milton Rythm & Booms Fireworks ShowSchilberg Park8 p.m.
Mazomanie 4th of July CelebrationLion’s Parkdusk
Lake Leota 4th of July (in Evansville)Lake Leota Parkdusk
Lone Rock 4th of July CelebrationFireman’s Parkdusk
Village of Maple Bluff Fest on the 4thBeach Park9:30 p.m.

