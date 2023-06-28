Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner! Below you can find a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of Independence Day.

July 1:

Event Location Time Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus (in Madison) Breese Stevens Field 6-10 p.m. Festival Foods Fireworks Celebration (in Portage) Gunderson Drive 9:30 p.m. Oxford Lions and Oxford Fire Department 4th of July Fireworks Display Oxford Village Park 9-11 p.m. Sauk Prairie Fire on the River Sauk Prairie Riverway 9:45 p.m.

July 2:

Event Location Time Briggsville Fireworks Jasper’s Sandlot dusk Pardeeville 4th of July Chandler Park 9 p.m.

July 3:

Event Location Time Festival Food Fireworks (in Jefferson) Jefferson County Fair Park 9:30-10:30 p.m. Watertown 4th of July Fireworks Main Street 9:30 p.m. Edgerton Lions Fireworks Festival Racetrack Park dusk Mineral Point Fireworks N/A 9-9:45 p.m. Grand Geneva Independence Day Celebration Grand Geneva Resort & Spa dusk Montello Fireworks City Park dusk

July 4:

Event Location Time 4th of July Fireworks in Lake Mills Seljan Co. grounds 9-10:30 p.m. 4th of July Fireworks an Family Fun at Downtown Wisconsin Dells Downtown Wisconsin Dells dusk Columbus 4th of July Celebration Fireman’s Park dusk Village of Maple Bluff Fest on the Fourth Beach Park 9:30 p.m. Platteville’s 4th of July Celebration Legion Field dusk Waunaboom (in Waunakee) Ripp Park 9:45 p.m. Stoughton’s Fourth of July Fireworks Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Fairgrounds and Veteran’s Park dusk Light up the Lake (in Green Lake) Deacon Mills Park dusk Barabooms (in Baraboo) Sauk County Fairgrounds dusk Pops on the Rock Riverside Park dusk DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Celebration (in DeForest) Fireman’s Park dusk Mauston Fireworks, Parade & Music in the Park Veteran’s Memorial Park dusk Monona Community Festival Winnequah Park 9:20 p.m. Shorewood Hills 4th of July Celebration Blackhawk Country Club dusk Milton Rythm & Booms Fireworks Show Schilberg Park 8 p.m. Mazomanie 4th of July Celebration Lion’s Park dusk Lake Leota 4th of July (in Evansville) Lake Leota Park dusk Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration Fireman’s Park dusk Village of Maple Bluff Fest on the 4th Beach Park 9:30 p.m.

