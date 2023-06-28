Find your area Fourth of July fireworks show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fourth of July is right around the corner! Below you can find a list of fireworks displays happening in local communities in celebration of Independence Day.
July 1:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Festival Foods Lights the Isthmus (in Madison)
|Breese Stevens Field
|6-10 p.m.
|Festival Foods Fireworks Celebration (in Portage)
|Gunderson Drive
|9:30 p.m.
|Oxford Lions and Oxford Fire Department 4th of July Fireworks Display
|Oxford Village Park
|9-11 p.m.
|Sauk Prairie Fire on the River
|Sauk Prairie Riverway
|9:45 p.m.
July 2:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Briggsville Fireworks
|Jasper’s Sandlot
|dusk
|Pardeeville 4th of July
|Chandler Park
|9 p.m.
July 3:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Festival Food Fireworks (in Jefferson)
|Jefferson County Fair Park
|9:30-10:30 p.m.
|Watertown 4th of July Fireworks
|Main Street
|9:30 p.m.
|Edgerton Lions Fireworks Festival
|Racetrack Park
|dusk
|Mineral Point Fireworks
|N/A
|9-9:45 p.m.
|Grand Geneva Independence Day Celebration
|Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
|dusk
|Montello Fireworks
|City Park
|dusk
July 4:
|Event
|Location
|Time
|4th of July Fireworks in Lake Mills
|Seljan Co. grounds
|9-10:30 p.m.
|4th of July Fireworks an Family Fun at Downtown Wisconsin Dells
|Downtown Wisconsin Dells
|dusk
|Columbus 4th of July Celebration
|Fireman’s Park
|dusk
|Village of Maple Bluff Fest on the Fourth
|Beach Park
|9:30 p.m.
|Platteville’s 4th of July Celebration
|Legion Field
|dusk
|Waunaboom (in Waunakee)
|Ripp Park
|9:45 p.m.
|Stoughton’s Fourth of July Fireworks
|Catfish River Music Festival, Stoughton Fairgrounds and Veteran’s Park
|dusk
|Light up the Lake (in Green Lake)
|Deacon Mills Park
|dusk
|Barabooms (in Baraboo)
|Sauk County Fairgrounds
|dusk
|Pops on the Rock
|Riverside Park
|dusk
|DeForest Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Celebration (in DeForest)
|Fireman’s Park
|dusk
|Mauston Fireworks, Parade & Music in the Park
|Veteran’s Memorial Park
|dusk
|Monona Community Festival
|Winnequah Park
|9:20 p.m.
|Shorewood Hills 4th of July Celebration
|Blackhawk Country Club
|dusk
|Milton Rythm & Booms Fireworks Show
|Schilberg Park
|8 p.m.
|Mazomanie 4th of July Celebration
|Lion’s Park
|dusk
|Lake Leota 4th of July (in Evansville)
|Lake Leota Park
|dusk
|Lone Rock 4th of July Celebration
|Fireman’s Park
|dusk
|Village of Maple Bluff Fest on the 4th
|Beach Park
|9:30 p.m.
