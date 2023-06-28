Garbage cancels Breese Stevens Field show over dangerous air conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Butch Vig’s return to Madison with grunge-era superstars Garbage will have to wait. On Wednesday morning, the band announced its show that night at Breese Stevens Field was canceled.

In a tweet, they attributed the cancellation to the dangerous air conditions gripping Wisconsin and much of the Midwest.

The statement did not include a makeup date. It only gave instructions for refunds, letting fans know they will be available at the original point of purchase. Fans should expect an email with refund instructions.

“So gutted,” the tweet ended.

Garbage was set to play Forward Madison’s home field Wednesday night as part of their tour with Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Gallagher, who along with his brother Liam, were the driving force behind Oasis, which packed the mid-nineties with a string of hits, including Champagne Supernova, Wonderwall, and Live Forever.

Vig, who also produced classic albums such as Gish, Siamese Dream, and Nevermind, had performed in Madison in January for a concert to benefit Joey’s Song, a foundation that raises money and awareness for epilepsy research and program services for children with special needs. He and Charlie Berens were among the close to 60 artists who are performing in honor of Joey Gomoll, a 4-year-old boy who passed away after suffering from a rare form of epilepsy.

