Gotham man dies while resetting tombstone in Iowa Co. cemetery

CLYDE Twp., Wis. (WMTV) – A Gotham man died Wednesday after a tombstone he was helping reset came loose and struck him, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kenneth Gruber was helping a friend reset the century-old tombstone at Saint Malachy Cemetery, in Clyde Township, on Wednesday morning.

The initial investigation indicated they were using lumber to set the tombstone when it hit him.

Emergency crews responded to the cemetery, in the 5900 block of Co. Road N, around 7:45 a.m. and Gruber, 73, was rushed to Upland Hills Health, in Dodgeville, the report stated. He later died at the hospital.

