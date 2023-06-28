Last cruise ship visits Port of Green Bay

American Queen Voyages announced it’s selling both of its Great Lakes cruise ships
Ocean Navigator cruise ship docked in Green Bay (file image)
Ocean Navigator cruise ship docked in Green Bay (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This is your final chance to see the cruise ship Ocean Navigator in the Port of Green Bay. The passenger cruise ship arrived in Green Bay Wednesday morning.

Years in the making, a cruise ship arrived in Green Bay for the first time last summer. Despite positive feedback from passengers and the cruise line, American Queen Voyages is ending its series of Great Lakes cruises in November and plans to sell both of its ships, the Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager.

According to a news release, the company hoped the two ships would allow it to offer cruises year-round, but operating the off-season trips ultimately turned out to be too expensive.

Discover Green Bay says the economic impact is unique because the cruise ship passengers get an opportunity to see a lot of the Green Bay area and hopefully plan future trips. However, because the passengers sleep and eat all of their meals on the ship, the city won’t immediately lose a significant amount of tourist dollars.

“The tourism economy that we have here, we definitely don’t anticipate a major blow to economic impact by the news today but we are definitely going to work towards bringing other ships into port,” said Nick Meisner, Discover Green Bay’s vice president of marketing and communication.

The Ocean Navigator pulled into the Port of Green Bay at 7 a.m. Passengers disembark around 8:30. After an overnight stay, it’s set to sail away at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Another cruise line continues to visit Wisconsin. The Viking Polaris stopped in Algoma two weeks ago. Algoma is the only Wisconsin stop on its Great Lakes tour.

This is the last visit as American Queen Voyages announced it's selling both of its Great Lakes cruise ships

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US

Latest News

Shirley Manson with Garbage performs at the Tabernacle on Friday, July 22, 2016, in Atlanta....
Garbage cancels Breese Stevens Field show over dangerous air conditions
First Alert Weather Day is in effect for very unhealthy air quality
Worst Air Quality This Year
First Alert Weather Day is in effect for very unhealthy air quality
Worst Air Quality This Year
MMSD cancels Wednesday summer programming due to poor air quality