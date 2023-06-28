Last cruise ship visits Port of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This is your final chance to see the cruise ship Ocean Navigator in the Port of Green Bay. The passenger cruise ship arrived in Green Bay Wednesday morning.

Years in the making, a cruise ship arrived in Green Bay for the first time last summer. Despite positive feedback from passengers and the cruise line, American Queen Voyages is ending its series of Great Lakes cruises in November and plans to sell both of its ships, the Ocean Navigator and Ocean Voyager.

According to a news release, the company hoped the two ships would allow it to offer cruises year-round, but operating the off-season trips ultimately turned out to be too expensive.

Discover Green Bay says the economic impact is unique because the cruise ship passengers get an opportunity to see a lot of the Green Bay area and hopefully plan future trips. However, because the passengers sleep and eat all of their meals on the ship, the city won’t immediately lose a significant amount of tourist dollars.

“The tourism economy that we have here, we definitely don’t anticipate a major blow to economic impact by the news today but we are definitely going to work towards bringing other ships into port,” said Nick Meisner, Discover Green Bay’s vice president of marketing and communication.

The Ocean Navigator pulled into the Port of Green Bay at 7 a.m. Passengers disembark around 8:30. After an overnight stay, it’s set to sail away at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Another cruise line continues to visit Wisconsin. The Viking Polaris stopped in Algoma two weeks ago. Algoma is the only Wisconsin stop on its Great Lakes tour.

