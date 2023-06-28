List: Wildfire smoke causes cancellations and postponements in Southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents are facing unprecedented air quality concerns this week, and as a result, many Madison-area events and facilities are impacted.
Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.
City of Madison Parks Division
- Goodman Pool: Closed, all programming and lessons are canceled
- Parks Alive events: Canceled
- Movie at Warner Park: Canceled
- Barre3 at The Glen: Canceled
- Listening Session at Elver Park: continuing indoors as scheduled
- Athletic reservations: email Parks Athletics (parksathletics@cityofmadison.com) to cancel your reservation and receive a refund
City of Middleton
- Morning tennis: Canceled
- Junior track: Canceled
- Track & field learning the basics age 7-14: Canceled
- Flag football: Canceled
- Adult tennis: Tbd
- Tee ball: Tbd
- Sand volleyball: Tbd
- West Middleton baseball/softball: Tbd
- Pool: Closed, all lessons canceled
Madison Metropolitan School District
- MSCR programming: Canceled
- Athletic practices and programming: Canceled
- Summer semester classes, including ESY and virtual programming: Canceled
Sun Prairie Schools
- Summer school programs: All students indoors, no outdoor activities or recess
- Bike Camp: Canceled for June 28-29
- Fishing Camp: Canceled for June 28-29
DeForest Park and Recreation
- U10 Travel Softball: Canceled
- Rookie boys and girls games: Canceled
- T-ball, baseball and softball practices: Canceled
City of Fort Atkinson
- All morning lessons (public and private): Canceled
- Open swim session (12-4 p.m.): Canceled
Madison Mallards
- Madison Mallards vs. Fond du Lac Dock Spiders: Rescheduled from June 28 to July 17
Garbage concert
- Wednesday night concert at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday: Canceled
Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
- Wednesday concert: Postponed to June 29 at 7 p.m.
Ochsner Park Zoo
- Campbell Park Outdoor Swimming Pool: Closed
- Tot Lot: Meet at Civic Center in Room 38
- Zoo Keeper Camp: Meet as scheduled, will limit time outside
- Adult Sand Volleyball: Tennis lessons and Aqua Zumba canceled
