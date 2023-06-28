List: Wildfire smoke causes cancellations and postponements in Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents are facing unprecedented air quality concerns this week, and as a result, many Madison-area events and facilities are impacted.

Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

City of Madison Parks Division

Goodman Pool: Closed, all programming and lessons are canceled

Parks Alive events: Canceled

Movie at Warner Park: Canceled

Barre3 at The Glen: Canceled

Listening Session at Elver Park: continuing indoors as scheduled

Athletic reservations: email Parks Athletics (parksathletics@cityofmadison.com) to cancel your reservation and receive a refund

City of Middleton

Morning tennis: Canceled

Junior track: Canceled

Track & field learning the basics age 7-14: Canceled

Flag football: Canceled

Adult tennis: Tbd

Tee ball: Tbd

Sand volleyball: Tbd

West Middleton baseball/softball: Tbd

Pool: Closed, all lessons canceled

Madison Metropolitan School District

MSCR programming: Canceled

Athletic practices and programming: Canceled

Summer semester classes, including ESY and virtual programming: Canceled

Sun Prairie Schools

Summer school programs: All students indoors, no outdoor activities or recess

Bike Camp: Canceled for June 28-29

Fishing Camp: Canceled for June 28-29

DeForest Park and Recreation

U10 Travel Softball: Canceled

Rookie boys and girls games: Canceled

T-ball, baseball and softball practices: Canceled

City of Fort Atkinson

All morning lessons (public and private): Canceled

Open swim session (12-4 p.m.): Canceled

Madison Mallards

Madison Mallards vs. Fond du Lac Dock Spiders: Rescheduled from June 28 to July 17

Garbage concert

Canceled Wednesday night concert at Breese Stevens Field on Wednesday:

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Wednesday concert: Postponed to June 29 at 7 p.m.

Ochsner Park Zoo

Campbell Park Outdoor Swimming Pool: Closed

Tot Lot: Meet at Civic Center in Room 38

Zoo Keeper Camp: Meet as scheduled, will limit time outside

Adult Sand Volleyball: Tennis lessons and Aqua Zumba canceled

