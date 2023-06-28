List: Wildfire smoke causes cancellations and postponements in Southern Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents are facing unprecedented air quality concerns this week, and as a result, many Madison-area events and facilities are impacted.

Below is a list of cancellations and closures due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

City of Madison Parks Division

  • Goodman Pool: Closed, all programming and lessons are canceled
  • Parks Alive events: Canceled
  • Movie at Warner Park: Canceled
  • Barre3 at The Glen: Canceled
  • Listening Session at Elver Park: continuing indoors as scheduled
  • Athletic reservations: email Parks Athletics (parksathletics@cityofmadison.com) to cancel your reservation and receive a refund

City of Middleton

  • Morning tennis: Canceled
  • Junior track: Canceled
  • Track & field learning the basics age 7-14: Canceled
  • Flag football: Canceled
  • Adult tennis: Tbd
  • Tee ball: Tbd
  • Sand volleyball: Tbd
  • West Middleton baseball/softball: Tbd
  • Pool: Closed, all lessons canceled

Madison Metropolitan School District

  • MSCR programming: Canceled
  • Athletic practices and programming: Canceled
  • Summer semester classes, including ESY and virtual programming: Canceled

Sun Prairie Schools

  • Summer school programs: All students indoors, no outdoor activities or recess
  • Bike Camp: Canceled for June 28-29
  • Fishing Camp: Canceled for June 28-29

DeForest Park and Recreation

  • U10 Travel Softball: Canceled
  • Rookie boys and girls games: Canceled
  • T-ball, baseball and softball practices: Canceled

City of Fort Atkinson

  • All morning lessons (public and private): Canceled
  • Open swim session (12-4 p.m.): Canceled

Madison Mallards

Garbage concert

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

  • Wednesday concert: Postponed to June 29 at 7 p.m.

Ochsner Park Zoo

  • Campbell Park Outdoor Swimming Pool: Closed
  • Tot Lot: Meet at Civic Center in Room 38
  • Zoo Keeper Camp: Meet as scheduled, will limit time outside
  • Adult Sand Volleyball: Tennis lessons and Aqua Zumba canceled

