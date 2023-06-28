Madison Mallards postpone game over air quality

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Air quality concerns have prompted the Madison Mallards to push Wednesday’s game into July.

On Wednesday morning, the team announced that night’s game against the Fond du Lac Spiders would be postponed. The Spiders will make a special trip to The Duck Pond on Monday, July 17, for a 6:05 p.m. make-up game.

In its announcement, the team cited Public Health Madison and Dane County’s public health advisory, which was issued the previous day.

Those who bought tickets for the now-postponed game will be able to use them that night. Anyone with questions about the postponement was asked to contact the front office for more information.

