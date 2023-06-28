Madison Mallards postpone game over air quality

The Duck Pond stadium
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Air quality concerns have prompted the Madison Mallards to push Wednesday’s game into July.

On Wednesday morning, the team announced that night’s game against the Fond du Lac Spiders would be postponed. The Spiders will make a special trip to The Duck Pond on Monday, July 17, for a 6:05 p.m. make-up game.

In its announcement, the team cited Public Health Madison and Dane County’s public health advisory, which was issued the previous day.

Those who bought tickets for the now-postponed game will be able to use them that night. Anyone with questions about the postponement was asked to contact the front office for more information.

