Madison physicians explain health impact of air quality

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The current air quality brings up health concerns for everyone. Local hospital staff say they’ve noticed patients symptoms worsen even sending some to the emergency room.

Health officials say they are working with patients one on one. If people have underlying respiratory or cardiovascular issues-- physicians say the air quality might cause breathing troubles. A SSM Health Doctor Kyle Martin says he never saw the air quality this unhealthy in Madison.

“We’re at unhealthy levels for the entire population,” Martin said. “The smoke produces fine particulate matter, which is 30 times smaller than the diameter of a human hair.”

Martin points to the direct health effects of the air quality.

“That’s the eyes, the back of the throat. You can get irritation with the eyes coughing and it can get down into the lungs and cause wheezing and trouble breathing,” Martin said.

People of all ages are experiencing issues. “I work the overnight shift and early this morning I had a nine-month-old who came in with a really bad cough, low oxygen level and some wheezing.”

UW Health Allergist Eric Schauberger mentions every person is unique and their body can react differently.

“I think people need to be very mindful of their own circumstances and their own health,” he said. “If they know they have an underlying risk -- they need to do a better job. They need to think about planning their day and prioritizing what’s actually important.”

Throughout the day -- he has helped people with their individual needs.

“There are actual calls we’re getting from families actually having symptoms,” Schauberger said. “Patients and families are actually having symptoms. We’re also getting calls from families who are just concerned about what to do right now.”

Both doctors suggest for folks to stay inside until things clear up. If you go outside, they say wearing an N95 mask is the best option.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.