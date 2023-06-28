MMSD cancels Wednesday summer programming due to poor air quality

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Metropolitan School District has canceled programming due to poor air quality.

According to a tweet, MMSD summer semester classes are canceled, as well as virtual programming, athletics practices, and all MSCR programming.

Officials say this is due to worsening air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.

