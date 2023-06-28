MMSD Interim Superintendent to prioritize new leadership team, student achievement

By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) searches for a new leader, a new face is temporarily filling the role of Interim Superintendent.

Lisa Kvistad says as Interim Superintendent, she’s not treating the job as a placeholder position. Instead, she is making sure her time as top administrator moves the district forward.

NBC15 Investigate’s Elizabeth Wadas sat down one on one with Kvistad to discuss the challenges MMSD has to overcome. The interview is attached to this story.

