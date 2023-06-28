NBC15 anchor John Stofflet says goodbye

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four decades in broadcasting, John Stofflet anchored his final show at NBC15 Tuesday night before retiring.

John thanked the community for supporting him over the years, his family and his colleagues. As John said, ”I’ll see ya when I see ya.”

Longtime NBC15 anchor John Stofflet signs off for the final time after 40 years.

NBC15 News at 5&6 included some surprises to honor Stofflet, including a proclamation from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi making Tuesday “John Stofflet Day.” The proclamation recognizes Stofflet for his career and his service to the community, including with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, the Badger Childhood Cancer Network and the Madison Parks Foundation.

It's John Stofflet Day. (NBC15)

John Stofflet's last newscast (NBC15)

He also received a proclamation from Gov. Tony Evers’ Office, wishing him a rewarding retirement and thanking him for his commitment to the community.

State of Wisconsin proclamation for John Stofflet. (NBC15)

Members of the NBC15 team commended John for his career and mentorship.

It was a packed night in the NBC15 control room as we watched a recap of his fulfilling career.

It was a packed control room tonight to watch @johnstofflet say goodbye. He had an unbelievable career, he’s a true professional, and he will be missed.@nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/FOM8RaMKXh — Mark McPherson (@NewsMarkMcP) June 27, 2023

Stofflet’s television career started in Madison in June of 1983, when Ronald Reagan was in the White House, “Every Breath You Take” by The Police was the #1 song on the radio, and a gallon of gasoline cost 97 cents. He is a Middleton native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s School of Journalism. After many years reporting in Madison, Stofflet made the move to Seattle, where he worked for nearly two decades at KING-TV, the NBC affiliate, and also at the National Geographic Channel as a freelance correspondent. Stofflet returned home to Wisconsin and NBC15 in May 2005 to be our main, evening co-anchor.

John has shared the stories of south central Wisconsin and stories from all corners of the Earth. He has traveled on assignment to all seven continents and more than 40 countries. He is a 25-time Regional Emmy Winner and has won numerous other honors and accolades from the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s Association and also the Radio, Television, Digital News Association.

Through the years, John has championed the work of the station and local non-profits alike. He’s actively led station initiatives, including NBC15 Share Your Holidays for Second Harvest Foodbank, the NBC15 Community Diaper Drive, and Take Your Brat to Work Day (the official kick off to Brat Fest).

