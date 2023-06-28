New replacement hospital construction begins, serving southwest Wisconsin

Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County is ready to begin construction in Darlington on July 15.
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County is ready to begin construction in Darlington on July 15.

Kraus-Anderson will construct a new $64.8 million replacement hospital and clinic on a 36-acre site at the intersection of WI State Hwy. 23 and County Hwy. K.

“Memorial Hospital provides essential care for Southwest Wisconsin, serving Wisconsinites who otherwise would face long drive times to access critical health care. This new hospital is an investment in the health, well-being, and future prosperity of Lafayette County and the surrounding areas,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The 80,000-square-foot hospital will feature a new emergency department, diagnostic imaging, surgical services with two operating rooms, a procedure room, medical and surgical unit, pharmacy, rehabilitation, vision clinic, and a retail eye shop. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on July 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter

Latest News

Atlas Shatterproof
Nonprofit launches resource to help people find addiction treatment
air quality
Madison physicians explain health impact of air quality
Physicians explain health impact of air quality
Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County is ready to begin construction in Darlington on July 15.
New hospital construction begins, serving southwest Wisconsin