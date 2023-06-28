New replacement hospital construction begins, serving southwest Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County is ready to begin construction in Darlington on July 15.

Kraus-Anderson will construct a new $64.8 million replacement hospital and clinic on a 36-acre site at the intersection of WI State Hwy. 23 and County Hwy. K.

“Memorial Hospital provides essential care for Southwest Wisconsin, serving Wisconsinites who otherwise would face long drive times to access critical health care. This new hospital is an investment in the health, well-being, and future prosperity of Lafayette County and the surrounding areas,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

The 80,000-square-foot hospital will feature a new emergency department, diagnostic imaging, surgical services with two operating rooms, a procedure room, medical and surgical unit, pharmacy, rehabilitation, vision clinic, and a retail eye shop. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on July 15 at 1:30 p.m.

