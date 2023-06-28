Non-profit launches new program to help people fight addiction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 46 million Americans ages 12 and older currently live with a substance use disorder. A new resource is helping people find addiction treatment that will meet their needs.

On Tuesday, the non-profit organization Shatterproof launched Atlas, a statewide initiative for those looking for treatment options for substance abuse disorders.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills talked with Shatterproof Founder Gary Mendell to discuss why he launched the successful non-profit and how Atlas helps people suffering from addiction. You can watch the recorded interview attached to this story.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.