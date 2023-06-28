Non-profit launches new program to help people fight addiction

More than 46 million Americans ages 12 and older currently live with a substance use disorder. A new resource is aiming to address this issue.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 46 million Americans ages 12 and older currently live with a substance use disorder. A new resource is helping people find addiction treatment that will meet their needs.

On Tuesday, the non-profit organization Shatterproof launched Atlas, a statewide initiative for those looking for treatment options for substance abuse disorders.

NBC15′s Leigh Mills talked with Shatterproof Founder Gary Mendell to discuss why he launched the successful non-profit and how Atlas helps people suffering from addiction. You can watch the recorded interview attached to this story.

