Nonprofit launches resource to help people find addiction treatment

A nonprofit launched a new resource to help those with substance use disorders find treatment.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit launched a new resource Tuesday to help those with addiction find treatment.

Atlas is a new resource through Shatterproof, which helps those looking for treatment options. One of the speakers at the launch of the program was Jenny Hallett, a Shatterproof ambassador who lost her daughter Brittany to an alcohol addiction when she was 26 years old.

“The second I heard about Atlas, I begged them to bring it here and I wrote letters to state legislators to explain to them why this is so important,” Hallett said. “It’s just something that I wish I would’ve had when I was trying to find a place for my daughter.”

The free resource can be accessed online.

