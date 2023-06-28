Ongoing drought impacting Dane Co. Farmers’ Market vendors

Vendors at the Dane County Farmers' Market struggle to provide produce for customers due to the ongoing drought in Wisconsin.(Mackenzie Davis)
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The months-long drought is impacting vendors at the Dane Co. Farmers’ Market this year.

“Things do not thrive like they do with rainfall,” Natalie Ortega, owner of Natalie’s Garden and Greenhouse said.

Ortega said her Oregon business waters their crops every other day with an irrigation system, but they’re still seeing the impact from the lack of rain.

“We’ve saved about 80 percent of our crop,” she said, thanks to the irrigation system. “So we do have some things that we lost. Or in some corners where the irrigation doesn’t reach you will never get a harvest off of that.”

But for farmers without an irrigation system like Sue Vang and her husband, this year has been rough.

“I think the one (time) we planned to plant for our first couple crops has come out right but this time. If you tried to plant it the seeds are still there. Never came out,” she said.

Vang said they’re planting seeds only for them to never sprout because they rely on the precipitation to water their 20-acre Hmong farm in Oregon.

She said they work 14 hours a day and sell their crops at three farmers’ markets a week. But without the rain, they don’t have produce to sell.

“We don’t make money or just stay home,” Vang said.

Both Vang and Ortega have been farming for about 30 years and say they haven’t seen a drought like this one.

Normally farmers would have months left to grow crops, but Vang said most of the damage has already been done.

“We just hope for rain that’s all. What else can we say? It’s out of our hands,” Ortega said.

