Police dash video shows teen suspect ramming Green Bay Police car

A police officer had minor injuries when the driver of a stolen Kia Sportage sped off
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police released new dash camera video showing a vehicle backing up and ramming a squad car during a chase. Police say this chase involved a stolen vehicle and highlights the ongoing issue of stolen vehicles in the city.

Recently a 17-year-old was charged in adult court for allegedly driving a stolen Kia Sportage that hit a police vehicle along with causing minor injuries to an officer.

Police said Darian Pinchart was charged last week in Brown County Court with Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Knowingly Flee/Elude or Attempt to Flee/Elude an Officer, Drive or Operate a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, and Obstructing an Officer.

Green Bay Police said the incident involving Pinchart happened on Wednesday, June 21, just after 1:30 p.m. when officers were initiating a traffic stop at North Washington and Main streets.

Police said in the squad camera video, the Kia can be seen backing into the front of one police vehicle then pulling forward and causing injury to an officer’s wrist when it catches on the door frame of an open window as the driver speeds away, creating a dust cloud.

Green Bay Police said officers chose not to pursue the vehicle, taking public safety into account. A short time later, officers were able to locate the vehicle unoccupied near Pine and North Roosevelt streets. A K9 unit was then used to track the suspect leading to Pinchart’s arrest.

The Green Bay Police Department is warning the public that it’s received about 20 new reports of stolen autos and attempted thefts since the beginning of April, bringing the total to nearly 70 vehicles, which have been primarily Hyundai and Kia, since mid-January of this year.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Air quality at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
DNR issues multi-day air quality alert for Wisconsin

Latest News

Vendors at the Dane County Farmers' Market struggle to provide produce for customers due to the...
Ongoing drought impacting Dane Co. Farmers’ Market vendors
Gotham man dies while resetting tombstone in Iowa Co. cemetery
The forecasted Air Quality across Wisconsin at 10:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023.
Dane Co. opens air quality respite centers; will offer masks
Wisconsin capital building
Tax cuts and University of Wisconsin funding up for state Senate vote