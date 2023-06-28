Stolen sunburst chair given back after 31 years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin Police Department is reminding everyone that “it’s never too late to do the right thing” after someone returned an old sunburst chair that was stolen from the Wisconsin Union more than three decades ago.

UWPD Sgt. Jake Lepper showed off the chair, which is a little weather-beaten these days, on Twitter and pointed out that he doesn’t get a chance to solve a crime that happened before he was born. In his tweet, which was posted on Tuesday, Lepper showed off that, despite a little rust and thirty-year absence, the chair still can do its job.

The UWPD re-tweet of his post explained the person who snatched the chair way back in 1992 brought the chair back for an important reason. The individual realized giving back the stolen chair, even after all this time, sets a good example for their kids.

“Thanks to this alum for helping us with a great life lesson -- it’s never too late to do the right thing,” the police department wrote.

