Stolen sunburst chair given back after 31 years

A sunburst chair stolen from the Wisconsin Union in 1992 was returned this week, UWPD tweeted.
A sunburst chair stolen from the Wisconsin Union in 1992 was returned this week, UWPD tweeted.(UWPD via Twitter)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin Police Department is reminding everyone that “it’s never too late to do the right thing” after someone returned an old sunburst chair that was stolen from the Wisconsin Union more than three decades ago.

UWPD Sgt. Jake Lepper showed off the chair, which is a little weather-beaten these days, on Twitter and pointed out that he doesn’t get a chance to solve a crime that happened before he was born. In his tweet, which was posted on Tuesday, Lepper showed off that, despite a little rust and thirty-year absence, the chair still can do its job.

The UWPD re-tweet of his post explained the person who snatched the chair way back in 1992 brought the chair back for an important reason. The individual realized giving back the stolen chair, even after all this time, sets a good example for their kids.

“Thanks to this alum for helping us with a great life lesson -- it’s never too late to do the right thing,” the police department wrote.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cholula® Announces Limited-Edition "La Familia" Streetwear Collection with UPRISERS
Devil's Lake Hikers Worried About Missing 13-Year-Old
Devil’s Lake hikers worried about missing 13-year-old
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office put out a missing person report for James Yoblonski.
Family of missing Sauk Co. 13-year-old organizes search
Plane lands on Waunakee road, crashes into minivan
Beach destinations are great places to unwind and create family bonding moments.
100 best beach towns in the US

Latest News

Shirley Manson with Garbage performs at the Tabernacle on Friday, July 22, 2016, in Atlanta....
Garbage cancels Breese Stevens Field show over dangerous air conditions
First Alert Weather Day is in effect for very unhealthy air quality
Worst Air Quality This Year
Ocean Navigator cruise ship docked in Green Bay (file image)
Last cruise ship visits Port of Green Bay
MMSD cancels Wednesday summer programming due to poor air quality