Tactical team, negotiator responds to escalated domestic violence call

Police generic nighttime
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit authorities received a call for a domestic violence case Sunday night. After police tried to arrest the suspect the following day, a tactical team was deployed due to severe threats and resistance.

While trying to take him into custody for a domestic violence call, the suspect allegedly began to make severe threats like starting the complex on fire, harming the victim, and shooting officers. The suspect was at an apartment on Pioneer Drive.

Officers began to evacuate neighbors and called in the Tactical Team and Negotiator. The suspect allegedly refused to come outside for arrest after continued attempts through negotiation.

The Tactical Team used OC Powder, which they described as pepper spray in powder form, and fired it into the apartment. They were able to breach a door and ultimately take the suspect into custody.

The Beloit Patrol and Tactical Officers, Crisis Negotiators, Beloit Fire Tactical Paramedic, Rock County Sheriff Patrol, and Janesville Police K9 responded.

