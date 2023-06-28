Worst Air Quality This Year

People recommended to stay indoors

Smoke improvements Friday

Scattered showers throughout the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Canadian wildfire smoke has again moved into our area, and this time we’re seeing the worst we’ve experienced this year. A combination of stagnant high pressure along with the upper-level airflow has aligned the wildfire smoke in Canada to move into not just our area, but impacting all of the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Ohio River Valley.

Levels here in Madison reached an AQI value of 309 which is considered “HAZARDOUS”; everyone may experience more health effects and everyone should stay inside. Since early this morning that value has gone above, and we’re now in the 240s. This is still a very unhealthy range, and the same recommendations remain, stay inside. The National Weather Service has issued an Air Quality Alert that remains in effect until tomorrow evening.

Here is a link to the most current Air Quality Index information provided near downtown Madison

https://aqicn.org/snapshot/usa/wisconsin/madison-east/20230628-04/?cp

What’s Coming Up...

In other weather, showers and a possible thunderstorm will move through our area through the rest of the week. We are under a moderate risk of severe weather if storms move through, but those storms look to be very scattered at this time.

Temperatures will be warming to just above average this week and remaining in the lower 80s into the weekend.

